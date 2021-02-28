Rigel Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $166,829.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 57.8% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for about $95.56 or 0.00206222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $401,271.94 and approximately $166,829.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00473925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00073397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00078361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00078134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.33 or 0.00468981 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00194089 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

