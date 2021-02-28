Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Tops One Day Volume of $150,382.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $90.43 or 0.00199958 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $379,714.46 and approximately $150,382.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 61% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.56 or 0.00476648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00069872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00078697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00080895 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.17 or 0.00462516 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

