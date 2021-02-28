Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $694,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 226.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,957,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,562,000 after buying an additional 92,139 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 91,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 340,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after buying an additional 74,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

