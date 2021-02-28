Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 305.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

