Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,924 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,409,000 after acquiring an additional 745,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after acquiring an additional 438,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,916 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,684,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,055,000 after acquiring an additional 141,813 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

