Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,157 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Everi by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

EVRI opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,250 shares of company stock worth $1,258,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

