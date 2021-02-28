Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 320 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 343.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

