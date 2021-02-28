Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 900,807 shares of company stock worth $331,332,144. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $395.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.84. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

