ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches Market Cap of $10.62 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and $1.08 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

