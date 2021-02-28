Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 1,024 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.4% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,721 shares of company stock worth $28,590,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

