Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of Square stock opened at $230.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.39. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Square by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

