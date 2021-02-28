Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $116.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,922. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.86, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $123.90.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

