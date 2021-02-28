Roth Capital Increases Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target to $13.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.27.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market cap of $340.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.