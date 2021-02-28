Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.05 ($14.17).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.