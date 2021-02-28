Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

