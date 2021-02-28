Royce & Associates LP Buys 42,900 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 538.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 million, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

