Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 368.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 121,751 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 12.9% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ambarella by 55.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,398 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $112.49 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

