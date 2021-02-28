Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 2,910.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.49% of Profound Medical worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PROF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROF has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

