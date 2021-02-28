Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,094 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.71% of The New Home worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The New Home by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New Home in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The New Home in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The New Home by 149,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The New Home in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWHM opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The New Home Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

