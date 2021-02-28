Royce & Associates LP Sells 179,211 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179,211 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.22% of BioTelemetry worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth $1,927,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 123,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEAT shares. Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Colliers Securities cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of BEAT opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

