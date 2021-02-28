Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,893 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.41% of CRA International worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in CRA International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRA International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the third quarter valued at $1,234,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CRA International by 523.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $429.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

