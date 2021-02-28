Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,016,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,305,000 after buying an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.2% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $264,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $63.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

