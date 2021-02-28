Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816,168 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MATW. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

