Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.07 Million Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,589 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 91.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 495,680 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 471,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,010,000 after buying an additional 463,510 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,767,000 after buying an additional 225,489 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 95.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 154,272 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

