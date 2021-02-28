Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,713 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Five9 by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

