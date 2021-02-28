Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) PT Raised to C$3.75

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 72.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBB. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) stock opened at C$2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$707.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.54.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

