Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) PT Raised to $3.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SGSVF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

