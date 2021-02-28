Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.69. 9,017,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 8,641,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 650.0% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Sabre by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 776,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sabre by 144.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,518 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

