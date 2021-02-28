Safe Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57,290.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and $57,290.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001140 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

