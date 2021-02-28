salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.875-5.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.26.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded down $14.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,085,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.86. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.