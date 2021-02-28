Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 233 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 211.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,005,000 after buying an additional 256,141 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,426 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $117.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

