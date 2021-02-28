Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

