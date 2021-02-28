Samuel Thomas Mawby Sells 250,000 Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Stock

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Senior Officer Samuel Thomas Mawby sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,000 shares in the company, valued at C$50,800.

CVE TMG opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.63 million and a PE ratio of -16.15. Thermal Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

About Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

