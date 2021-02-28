Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $158.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

