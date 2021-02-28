Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 2,832 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $245.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $262.81.

