Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 3,409 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,773,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,259,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 162,690 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 309,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $101.71 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.06.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

