Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

