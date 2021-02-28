Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 19,300 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 191,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

