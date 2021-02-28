Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 7,253 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $99.19.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

