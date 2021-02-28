Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $5.48 Million Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UWM. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $258,000.

NYSEARCA UWM opened at $109.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.82. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $122.81.

