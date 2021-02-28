Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the January 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $8.10 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

