Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87.

