Scorpio Bulkers (NASDAQ:NETI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NASDAQ:NETI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc engages in the provision of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels. It operates through the Ultramax Operations and Kamsarmax Operations segments. The Ultramax Operations segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt.

