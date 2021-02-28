Scotiabank Boosts Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target to $22.00

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAGDF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of CAGDF stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

