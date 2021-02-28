Scotiabank Increases Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$39.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.51. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$25.00 and a 52 week high of C$34.55.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

