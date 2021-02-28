Scotiabank Raises Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$136.00

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$135.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.26. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total transaction of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total transaction of C$78,288.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,020,644.62. Insiders have sold 9,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,615 in the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

