Scotiabank Raises NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$2.20

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVA. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

NVA stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$2.03. The company has a market cap of C$446.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

