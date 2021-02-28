Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,430 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 56,533 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 1.8% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in SEA were worth $24,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after buying an additional 1,016,198 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,409 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SEA by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,427,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $284,132,000 after purchasing an additional 296,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 25.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 211,142 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

NYSE:SE opened at $235.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

