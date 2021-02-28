SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,295 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CDK Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 408,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

