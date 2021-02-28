SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 133,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,739,000 after acquiring an additional 104,504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $373.61 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.99, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.63.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

